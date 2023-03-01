Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,760.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.