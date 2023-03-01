Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03-7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.65-$5.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. 2,334,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

