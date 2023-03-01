Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 4.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $65,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 2,835,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,073. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

