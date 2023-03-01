Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million

Aion (AION) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 76.1% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $136,548.67 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00217475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00100868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053439 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

