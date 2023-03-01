AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.
TSE BOS traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.60. 15,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,062. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
