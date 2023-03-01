AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

TSE BOS traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.60. 15,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,062. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.