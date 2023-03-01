Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

