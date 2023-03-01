Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $52.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009701 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025158 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003730 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000253 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,408,923 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,210,766 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
