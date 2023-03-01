Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $52.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025158 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,408,923 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,210,766 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

