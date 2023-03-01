Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATST stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 999 ($12.06). 256,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 580.81 and a beta of 0.72. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 867.84 ($10.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,054 ($12.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 989.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 972.02.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

