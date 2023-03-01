Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ATST stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 999 ($12.06). 256,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 580.81 and a beta of 0.72. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 867.84 ($10.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,054 ($12.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 989.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 972.02.
