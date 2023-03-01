Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,298,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805,117. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.