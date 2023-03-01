AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,020 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $521.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.