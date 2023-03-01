AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 388,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

