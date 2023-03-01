AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

