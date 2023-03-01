AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.29 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $228.50 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.45 and a 200-day moving average of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

