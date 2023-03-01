AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 311,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

