AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

