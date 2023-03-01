AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,575 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock worth $827,846 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

