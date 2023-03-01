AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 105,107 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,107 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after buying an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after buying an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

