AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 112,050 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

