Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphatec traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 501,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 927,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $922,652.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,678,968.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 435,693 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.