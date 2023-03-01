Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 104,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
