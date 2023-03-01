Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 104,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.