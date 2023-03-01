AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.30.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

