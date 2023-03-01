Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 86.3% in February

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 10,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,496. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

