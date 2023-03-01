Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $97.28. The stock had previously closed at $94.31, but opened at $87.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 357,428 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Down 10.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after buying an additional 202,494 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

