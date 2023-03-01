Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $9.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. 916,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

