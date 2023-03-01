American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.