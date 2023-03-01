America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.61 and last traded at $81.61. Approximately 42,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 76,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $556.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

