Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 761 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,161,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

