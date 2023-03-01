Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after acquiring an additional 366,542 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

