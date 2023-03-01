Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

