Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOOG stock opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.65.

