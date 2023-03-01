Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $779,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

