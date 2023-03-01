Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 138,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 377,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.