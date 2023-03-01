Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

