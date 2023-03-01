Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,880 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

