Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.