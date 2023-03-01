Amp Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Amp has a market capitalization of $195.96 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00424266 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.03 or 0.28677563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

