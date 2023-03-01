Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Proto Labs (PRLB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2023 – Proto Labs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2023 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2023 – Proto Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Proto Labs was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Proto Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.50 to $40.00.

2/10/2023 – Proto Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/2/2023 – Proto Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $37.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,363. The company has a market capitalization of $863.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

