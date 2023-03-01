Analysts Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after acquiring an additional 143,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,313,425 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

