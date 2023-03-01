Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $156.71

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.6706 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

