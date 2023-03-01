Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,928 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 275.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

BUD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 504,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

