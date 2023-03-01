Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 285,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,644,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Specifically, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,184 shares of company stock worth $4,769,364. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

