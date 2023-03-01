Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Securities

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of APTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 1,516,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,193. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.