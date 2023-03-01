Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

LON:AEET opened at GBX 76.78 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.83. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.25 ($0.98).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

In other Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust news, insider David Fletcher bought 13,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,044.72 ($12,121.06). 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

