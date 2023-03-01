Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.58% from the company’s current price.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ARQT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 733,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,473. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,958 shares of company stock valued at $308,361. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
