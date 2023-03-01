Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.