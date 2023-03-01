Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
