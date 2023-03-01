Ark Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ark has a market cap of $64.99 million and $2.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,348,098 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.

Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

