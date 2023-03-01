Arko Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. 59,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,877. The company has a market cap of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

