Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Arko Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $962.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.27. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

