Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Arko Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $962.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.27. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.
Arko Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.