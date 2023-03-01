Arrow Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Articles

