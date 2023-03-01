Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at HSBC

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.